Trump hasn’t changed, but the GOP has

Little wonder, then, that a sense of divine providence pervaded the proceedings in Milwaukee. Speaker after speaker said that God had spared Trump from the assassin’s bullet. On Monday afternoon, the social conservative activist Penny Nance, president of Concerned Women for America, stood in front of the Pepto-pink bus her group had parked in front of the convention hall to lead a prayer, as a small cluster of attendees gathered around and bowed their heads. “Father, I pray that you will heal what’s broken," she said. “Lord, I just pray right now for President Trump, that you continue to heal his body." Sitting in the bus afterward, Nance said the shooting had been a reminder that humans do not control their fate. “Any guy that can take a bullet in the ear and stand up and raise his fist in defiance, and shout ‘Fight!’ and ‘USA!’—he’s a strong leader, and we need a strong leader at this time in our nation," she said.