Trump Is Being Prosecuted, but Justice Department Is on Trial, Too
The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Summary
- Latest case will put agency in court, and into the court of public opinion
The latest federal indictment of former President Donald Trump poses an unprecedented test of the Justice Department’s ability to build a persuasive case not just for 12 jurors but also for the history books.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
×