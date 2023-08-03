Trump Is Being Prosecuted, but Justice Department Is on Trial, Too

The latest federal indictment of former President Donald Trump poses an unprecedented test of the Justice Department’s ability to build a persuasive case not just for 12 jurors but also for the history books.

In seeking to do that, prosecutors will face a number of hurdles in court, including showing that Trump’s actions were criminal as opposed to protected free speech. On the issue of whether it can persuade the public of the righteousness of its prosecution, the Justice Department has taken on a huge and politically polarizing target in an atmosphere already ripe with mistrust over its motivations.

On Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith brought criminal charges alleging that Trump sought to subvert the will of U.S. voters by trying to cling to power after his 2020 election loss—a foray into untraveled legal terrain that centers on the effective operation of America’s democracy. The indictment follows separate June charges that Trump retained classified documents and tried to obstruct their recovery, the first-ever federal criminal case against a former president.

How members of the public view Smith’s efforts would appear to depend largely on how they view Trump and whether they believe his false claims of victory in 2020.

To Democrats and some Republicans, the new case is a test of the government’s ability to protect the integrity of the vote and to hold to account those whose election-result denials stoked tensions that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump supporters see a 2024 plot

For Trump’s loyal supporters, the latest case is another ploy by appointees of President Biden, his likely opponent next year, to undermine Trump, the Republican 2024 front-runner, as he tries to take back a White House he claims was stolen from him in 2020.

“This is such a highly unusual crime that the political and the legal are going to be intertwined, as far as any jury making a decision of whether to convict," said Ken Gormley, president of Duquesne University, in Pittsburgh, who has written books on federal probes of former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. “In that sense, the Justice Department is taking a risk, just as it does in any other criminal case involving a novel legal issue that has never been tested in the courts."

Prosecutors will be heading to trial in a fraught political environment in which people across the political spectrum view their work skeptically. A Marquette University poll in July found nearly 60% of Republicans said they had little or no confidence in the Justice Department. Just 16% of Democrats felt that way; about 40% of Americans overall did.

Republicans consistently dismiss charges against the former president as politically motivated; some 81% of GOP primary voters said in an April Wall Street Journal poll that separate charges against Trump brought by the Manhattan District Attorney stemming from a hush-money payment made to a porn star in the final stretch of the 2016 election were politically motivated and without merit, compared with 41% of voters overall.

Trump’s state of mind could be key in the trial

Tuesday’s indictment charges Trump with four crimes, including conspiring to defraud the U.S. and conspiring against the rights of voters, for his actions that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the Capitol. Though the use of the relevant statutes against a former president over the result of an election is new terrain, some observers said there is a record prosecutors can rely on.

“The Justice Department has used both of those statutes to reach conspiracies in which defendants have embarked on all sorts of different kinds of schemes to stop government officials from doing their jobs and from preventing people from having their votes counted," said Paul Fishman, a former U.S. attorney and senior Justice Department official in Democratic administrations. “Both of those statutes have broader applications to many different contexts, and the courts have approved their use over and over."

Some others called the case weak and legally dubious. Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor, said prosecutors so far had failed to establish that Trump knew he was spreading lies, which may prove important in securing a conviction. And he said Trump could make the case that the charges violate his free-speech rights.

“It’s going to face very serious constitutional headwinds from the outset," Turley said. “In order to succeed he has to effectively bulldoze through existing cases under the First Amendment."

Trump’s lawyers already have begun to argue that while Trump was vocal in spreading falsehoods that he beat Biden, he believed what he was saying and was reinforced by advisers, and there was no criminal motive for his actions.

The indictment acknowledges Trump had a right to challenge the election results and even falsely claim fraud. But prosecutors said what he did went far beyond such rights and involved discounting legitimate votes.

And legal experts said speech used to commit a crime such as fraud isn’t protected by the First Amendment.

For each of the statutes under which Trump is charged, prosecutors have to prove some level of criminal intent. They don’t necessarily have to prove that Trump knew he lost the election, former prosecutors said, though showing that could help them convince a jury.

Prosecutors also obtained testimony and interviews from a variety of witnesses with insight into Trump’s state of mind that they could ultimately present to jurors. They include former White House lawyers and a list of Trump’s closest aides. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows and others testified before the grand jury that returned the indictment.

Prosecutors also mention six co-conspirators who haven’t been charged and could potentially aid the government if they cooperate.

The indictment alleges Trump knew—and repeatedly was advised by federal and state officials—that his statements were false and that his subsequent actions went so far as to constitute an effort to deprive the U.S. electorate of their right to have their votes counted.

Those votes in 2020 handed Biden the presidency, certified by Congress under the constitutional process. But a large segment of the population says it believes 2020 had a fraudulent outcome—another hurdle the Justice Department will have to overcome to legitimize any court victory. An acquittal for Trump also could effectively legitimize his postelection actions, aggravating those who think he was seeking to illegally stay in power.

The aftermath of the 2020 election still resonates as 2024 approaches

A Monmouth University poll in May found that 68% of Republicans believe that Biden only won the 2020 election through voter fraud, as Trump maintains, and only 21% believe Biden won “fair and square."

Dozens of state challenges to the results launched by the Trump campaign failed, and the Justice Department and several audits said there was no fraud in the election significant enough to alter the results.

Both federal trials could take place in the months before the November 2024 election. Trump has vowed to stay in the race even if he is convicted. The classified-documents trial has been scheduled for next spring after Trump’s lawyers failed in efforts to push the trial date past the election failed.

No date has been set for the election-related trial. Trump is expected to make his first appearance in the new case Thursday at a federal courthouse in Washington.

The elections case represents an apex of sorts for the Justice Department’s involvement in national politics, where it has occupied an important if uncomfortable place since Trump’s first election in 2016, chiefly with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the vote.

Some former prosecutors said the Justice Department already has passed the toughest test by bringing the charges in the first place, and officials would have taken a bigger hit to their credibility by bringing no case at all.

“If a crime has occurred and you have gathered admissible evidence to prove that crime in a court of law, then you have a binary choice: You either charge it or you don’t charge it. You can’t just close your eyes and wish that it goes away," said Chuck Rosenberg, who was a U.S. attorney during the George W. Bush administration. “A principled decision here led the Justice Department to uncharted waters."

The political epicenter isn’t the place Attorney General Merrick Garland hoped to be. Garland, a former federal judge, helped codify changes intended to restore trust in the Justice Department and address presidential abuses of power in the post-Watergate era. He has spoken often about the importance of keeping politics out of the department.

In November, he appointed Smith, a former war crimes and public corruption prosecutor, to oversee the department’s Trump investigations, seeking to insulate the agency from the very kind of criticism in which it is now mired. Garland has deliberately kept a distance from the probe, and on Tuesday was about 175 miles away in Philadelphia for an anticrime event.

There, he told reporters after the indictment was released that Smith’s prosecutors “have followed the facts and the law wherever they lead. Any questions about this matter will have to be answered by the filings made in the courtroom."