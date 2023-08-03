Trump Is Being Prosecuted, but Justice Department Is on Trial, Too

“This is such a highly unusual crime that the political and the legal are going to be intertwined, as far as any jury making a decision of whether to convict," said Ken Gormley, president of Duquesne University, in Pittsburgh, who has written books on federal probes of former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. “In that sense, the Justice Department is taking a risk, just as it does in any other criminal case involving a novel legal issue that has never been tested in the courts."