Trump Is Top Choice for Nearly 60% of GOP Voters, WSJ Poll Shows
The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 02 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Summary
- The new survey finds that what was once a two-man race for the nomination has collapsed into a lopsided contest in which Trump, for now, has no formidable challenger.
Donald Trump has expanded his dominating lead for the Republican presidential nomination, a new Wall Street Journal poll shows, as GOP primary voters overwhelmingly see his four criminal prosecutions as lacking merit and about half say the indictments fuel their support for him.
