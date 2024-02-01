Trump Legal Bills Eat Up One Quarter of His 2023 Fundraising

President Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, said earlier in January that it and the Democratic National Committee ended the year with $117 million cash on hand. Biden’s re-election campaign and the DNC combined to raise more than $97 million in the final three months of 2023, according to his campaign. The Republican National Committee is hindered from pulling in more money for Trump until he’s the nominee, according to a person familiar with the process, though weaker fundraising has come under scrutiny by some party insiders.