Trump Moves to Shift Asylum Cases to DOJ Immigration Judges

The Justice Department’s immigration judges central to the Trump administration’s deportation agenda will play a more prominent role in adjudicating asylum applications under a regulation announced Monday.

The interim final rule from US Citizenship and Immigration Services amends regulations to allow asylum officers to refer certain affirmative asylum applications from noncitizens to immigration judges without first interviewing the individual. The revisions, which take effect immediately after scheduled publication Tuesday, remove from existing regulations references to an applicant’s “right” to an interview with an asylum officer.

The changes, which USCIS framed as an effort to reduce the affirmative asylum application backlog and protect national security, come as DOJ under President Donald Trump’s second term has vastly reshaped the immigration courts with individuals trained to deny asylum in most cases and quickly issue removal orders.

DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which encompasses the immigration courts, has tapped more than 250 military lawyers, former ICE attorneys, and others to serve on the courts while simultaneously firing more than 100 judges, according to a Bloomberg Law analysis. Many of the removed judges were appointed during Joe Biden’s administration and previously served as attorneys for immigrants.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said the amended regulations will help protect the integrity of the asylum process, which he argued has long “been exploited for purposes of delay and work authorization, not legitimate claims of protection.”

“America’s asylum system exists to protect individuals who genuinely fear persecution and this rule will help ensure that resources are directed to the timely adjudication of those claims instead of to those seeking to use the system as a loophole,” Edlow said in a press release.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates roughly 444,000 of the approximately 1.4 million cases in the affirmative asylum backlog could be affected by the rule, according to the interim final rule.

USCIS said it’s accepting written comments on the changes for 60 days and plans to subsequently issue a final rule responding to those comments.

Immigration judges, who are DOJ employees and not housed within an independent court system, typically adjudicate defensive asylum claims from individuals in removal proceedings. USCIS has historically conducted interviews with asylum applicants before deciding to either approve the application or refer the migrant’s case to an immigration judge.

The asylum officer interviews are intended to be non-adversarial to elicit testimony from migrants claiming asylum, including victims of torture, said Jeremiah Johnson, executive vice president at the National Association of Immigration Judges and a former USCIS asylum officer.

“It appears that the rule is part of a larger deportation agenda, to fast track removals without an interview or hearing,” Johnson said.

Greg Chen, senior director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, pushed back on USCIS’ assertion that the changes will make the asylum process more efficient, citing the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s own 3.1 million case backlog.

“The process and the amount of resources it takes for a case to go before the courts is just much more intensive than having a single asylum officer hear it,” Chen said

“That’s going to be an unnecessary waste of taxpayer resources to suddenly shift tens of thousands of cases to the courts,” he said.

Chen said he expects the changes will face legal challenges, including on whether the administration can lawfully deny asylum seekers an interview. Another potential line of attack, Chen said, is a lawsuit claiming the administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act by issuing the changes in an immediately effective interim final rule, rather than providing a notice-and-comment period before a final rule is published.

An spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Celine Castronuovo in Washington at ccastronuovo@bloombergindustry.com

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Ellen M. Gilmer at egilmer@bloomberglaw.com

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