President Donald Trump said he’s open to allowing Europe to buy US-made weapons to give to Ukraine, the latest twist as his administration looks to negotiate an end to the war.

The move would potentially let Ukraine use American weapons, even as the US withdraws its military support for the country, as Trump tries to negotiate an end to the three-year war.

Former President Joe Biden approved tens of billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine during his time in office, and rushed billions in the final months of his administration before Trump took office. Much of that was simply providing Ukraine with US-made munitions.

Trump replied “yeah” Sunday when asked about the prospect by reporters. It opens the door to Ukraine having access to weaponry even if Trump cuts off US aid.

Whether the scenario will come to pass is unclear. On the one hand, Trump is pushing for a swift and permanent end to fighting by pushing for a deal that would likely make permanent some Russian land gains.

But Trump has also pressed Europe to contribute more to its own defense, including in Ukraine.

After different Cabinet officials gave different predictions about whether Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy would participate in future peace talks with Russia, Trump also told reporters Sunday that Ukraine will be a participant. The president did not offer specifics as to what that involvement would look like.

Trump’s administration has told Western allies that it wants them to buy American weapons and military equipment in order to maintain the NATO alliance. Trump’s team has also suggested it wanted Europe to buy more American energy in conversations about the security relationship.

