Trump, Putin head to high-stakes Alaska summit with clashing objectives
Alexander Ward , Matthew Luxmoore , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Aug 2025, 07:20 AM IST
Summary
The two leaders are meeting in-person for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—By meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, President Trump is hoping to forge in person what he hasn’t been able to accomplish by phone—a partnership with the Kremlin leader to end the Ukraine war.
