Trump Says Cuomo Should Stay in New York City Mayoral Race

President Donald Trump supported Andrew Cuomo’s decision to stay in New York City’s mayoral race, saying that the former governor had a “shot” at beating democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani.

“I think he should stay,” Trump said of Cuomo, who confirmed yesterday a plan to run in November on an independent ballot line despite losing to Mamdani by more than 12 percentage points in last month’s Democratic primary. “He’s running against a communist, I would think that he would have a good shot of winning.”

The comments come as Cuomo faces criticism for being a potential spoiler in the November race, dividing voters between himself, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, and attorney Jim Walden — all of whom are running as independents. Republican Curtis Sliwa has also said he won’t step down , even if that risks further dividing the anti-Mamdani vote.

Cuomo will pledge to drop out of the race if he isn’t the highest-polling opponent against Mamdani by early September, according to people with knowledge of his plans, who declined to be identified discussing internal strategy.

While Trump has said he isn’t getting involved in the race, he’s referred to Adams as “a very good person.” Trump’s Justice Department dropped bribery charges against Adams earlier this year, spurring scrutiny of the mayor’s relationship with the president and concerns across City Hall of a quid-pro-quo, which the mayor has denied.

Mamdani’s spokesman referred to Trump’s comment as an “endorsement” for Cuomo.

“Obviously, this triumph speaks for itself,” the spokesman said in a statement.

