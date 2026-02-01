Trump Says Diego Garcia Deal Is ‘Best’ UK Could Do in New Shift

US President Donald Trump indicated he was backing off his criticism of a British deal to turn over control of Chagos Islands, saying he would move to “secure” the US military presence there if the arrangement ever collapses.

Trump on Thursday posted on social media that he had held “very productive discussions” with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the agreement to return sovereignty of the island to Mauritius and lease back the military base at Diego Garcia.

“I understand that the deal Prime Minister Starmer has made, according to many, the best he could make,” Trump posted. “However, if the lease deal, sometime in the future, ever falls apart, or anyone threatens or endangers U.S. operations and forces at our Base, I retain the right to Militarily secure and reinforce the American presence in Diego Garcia,” he added without detailing what actions the US might take to carry out that threat.

It was the latest twist in the administration’s stance over the agreement to return sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. While the Trump administration previously expressed support for the plan, the president last month called the decision “an act of GREAT STUPIDITY.”

The Chagos Islands and the Diego Garcia base are almost 2,000 miles from the coast of East Africa. The US and UK military facility there allow the nations to more easily carry out missions in the Middle East and Asia.

Starmer’s deal, which was finalized last year, was seen as an early win for the British government, especially as it won initial backing from the Trump administration. Under the agreement, Mauritius would cede “full responsibility for the defense and security of Diego Garcia” to the UK for 99 years.

Some Republican lawmakers have expressed concern that the plans for Diego Garcia could allow China to spy on US activities there, amid growing fears that Beijing is expanding its economic and military presence in the Indian Ocean.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.