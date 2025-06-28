Trump Says Gaza Ceasefire May Be ‘Close,’ Possibly Within Week

President Donald Trump said he thought a ceasefire in Gaza could be “close,” perhaps in the next week.

“I just spoke with some of the people involved. It’s a terrible situation that’s going,” the president told reporters at the White House on Friday afternoon. “And we think within the next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire, and we’re supplying, as you know, a lot of money and a lot of food to that area.”

He did not provide further details on how an agreement might unfold or say to whom he spoke about a possible halt in the war that began with the Hamas assault on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“We’re involved because people are dying,” Trump added.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday evening.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump was assiduously pursuing a truce. “On Gaza, I felt that President Trump was very determined, very resolute, aware of the importance of a ceasefire, and I think his commitment is essential on this issue,” Macron told reporters in Brussels. “I know that his team is engaged in ongoing discussions.”

Separately, Israel has estimated that the cost of damages incurred during its 12-day war with Iran at 10 billion shekels , with funds needed both to repair buildings struck by missiles and pay compensation to local businesses.

The calculations shared by the Israeli finance ministry and tax body this week indicate the extent to which Iran broke through Israel’s defenses during nearly two weeks of rocket fire.

