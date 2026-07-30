Trump Says He Wants Supreme Court to Revive Suit Against Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump said he will ask the US Supreme Court to revive his failed lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others of conspiring to tarnish his 2016 campaign with bogus claims of collusion with Russia.

In a Supreme Court filing made public Tuesday, the president requested an additional month to seek review of a November appeals court decision that upheld dismissal of the case and affirmed almost $1 million in sanctions against Trump and one of his lawyers.

The case is among several that Trump has waged since the end of his first term in office, including multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuits that are pending in federal courts in Florida. Several of his lawsuits have hit snags. A judge earlier this month ruled that Trump’s $10 billion suit against the Internal Revenue Service was an attempt to manipulate the court into blessing a controversial settlement.

The 3-0 ruling by 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals faulted Trump and lawyer Alina Habba for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Clinton, his 2016 rival. Two of the judges on the panel were appointed by Republican presidents, including one by Trump.

The suit accuses the group of promoting false claims of improper ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia, including those outlined in the so-called Steele dossier. Trump claims the alleged conspiracy violated a federal racketeering law. The suit also named an array of political operatives, lawyers and others.

US District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks, who dismissed the case, imposed the penalty in January 2023 after concluding Trump was “using the courts as a stage set for political theater and grievance” by bringing the suit.

In his Supreme Court filing, Trump indicated his appeal would focus on the appeals court’s conclusion that he waited too long to sue. His lawyer, Richard C. Klugh Jr., told the high court that an extension until Sept. 9 would “reduce any interruption of the work of the president in his singular role as chief executive.”

David Kendall, Clinton’s lawyer, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The extension request is Trump v. Clinton, 26A134.

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