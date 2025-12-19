Trump Says Netanyahu to ‘Probably’ Visit Florida for Meeting

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would “probably” meet with him in Florida as roadblocks remain in moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

Trump said Thursday that a formal meeting hadn’t been scheduled but that Netanyahu wanted to meet. He told reporters at the White House that he would also welcome Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi at that meeting.

“El-Sisi, he’s a friend of mine. Yeah, would love to have him,” Trump said when asked if the Egyptians would attend a meeting. Trump is expected to be in Florida, his home state, for the holidays.

Egypt has been heavily involved in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, serving as a key mediator in peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas. The country’s representatives have also participated in discussions about postwar planning and reconstruction.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with senior officials from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey on Friday in Miami, according to a White House official, as the US looks to make progress on implementing Trump’s 20-point peace plan that resulted in a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas.

The United Nations Security Council recently approved a resolution supporting Trump’s Gaza peace plan. Under the proposal, troops from several Muslim-majority nations would join an International Stabilization Force working with Egypt and Israel to maintain order as Israel’s milirary withdraws from the Gaza Strip. The plan also calls for a transitional government to be set up under a “Board of Peace” that Trump has said he would chair.

