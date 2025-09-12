Trump Says Russian Drone Breach May Have Been a ‘Mistake’

President Donald Trump said incursions by Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a “mistake,” but also expressed his frustration with an incident that has alarmed Warsaw and other NATO allies.

“It could have been a mistake, OK? But regardless, I’m not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation,” Trump told reporters Thursday at the White House as he left for a trip to New York.

Poland has asked allies for additional air defense systems and counter-drone technology to better protect against Russian incursions following an incident early Wednesday when drones that crossed into its territory were shot down by NATO forces.

The incident occurred during Russia’s latest air campaign against Ukraine, raising a fresh test of Trump’s willingness to take a tougher stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin in his bid to bring an end to the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine as well the US president’s commitment to a fellow NATO ally.

The drone incursions came a week after Trump hosted Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House and the two men spoke on Wednesday as Poland pressed allies for more air defense tools.

Warsaw has already received declarations from the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France and UK to send additional air defense equipment, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said. NATO is also preparing defensive military measures in response to the incursion across the alliance’s eastern flank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Wednesday marked the first time that a NATO member shot down military aircraft that strayed into its airspace since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022. The government in Warsaw has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia’s invasion.

