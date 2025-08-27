Trump Says Soros Should Be Charged Over ‘Violent Protests’

President Donald Trump said that philanthropist George Soros and his son should be charged with racketeering for allegedly supporting violent protests “and much more,” without citing any evidence.

Trump made the remark Wednesday in a social-media post that did not elaborate on whether Soros is being investigated, or specify which protests he was referring to. But he did include a warning for the billionaire who supports left-leaning causes: “Be careful, we’re watching you!”

“We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE,” the president said. “Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country!”

The Open Society Foundations, one of the world’s biggest and most influential philanthropies, which was founded by Soros, issued a statement calling the accusations “outrageous and false” and denying any support or funding of violent protests.

“Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world,” the group said. “We stand for fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, including the rights to free speech and peaceful protest that are hallmarks of any vibrant democracy.”

Alex Soros, the billionaire’s son, chairs the foundation’s board of directors.

Trump cited the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, which prosecutors have use to send numerous mafia figures, including former Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, to federal prison.

The US Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s post.

