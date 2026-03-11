President Trump’s suggestions that the war with Iran might soon be over are bringing a new problem to the fore: Israel and the U.S. have different ideas on when to end the conflict and under what conditions.
Trump says the Iran war is nearly won but Israel has other ideas
SummaryIsrael is sticking with its goal of creating the conditions for regime change in Tehran.
