Trump Shifts Once Again on Blame for Continuing War in Ukraine

President Donald Trump has been consistent in blaming the war on Ukraine on his predecessor but continued Monday to waver on which side to blame for the failure to achieve the ceasefire he’s promised to produce.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin,” Trump said in a posting on his social media site. “There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!”

Trump’s comments came a day after Ukraine said more than two dozen people were killed and scores injured after Russian missiles struck the city of Sumy in the country’s northeast on Palm Sunday morning.

The latest criticism of Zelenskiy came days after Trump said in a post that “Russia has to get moving” to achieve a ceasefire in the war that it began with its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022. Trump’s new comments also followed a meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war.

“The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end,” Zelenskiy said in a posting on the Palm Sunday attack. “Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out.”

Asked about the attack on Sumy, Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night that “it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake.” He didn’t elaborate and quickly shifted to blaming the war on his predecessor. “Remember this,” he said. “This is Biden’s war. I’m just trying to get it stopped so that we can save a lot of lives.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.