Trump Stays on Sidelines as Biden Takes Heat Over Israel-Hamas War
Sabrina Siddiqui , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Mar 2024, 06:31 PM IST
SummaryThe former president has criticized his successor—and Jewish Democrats—but hasn’t said how he would resolve the Gaza conflict.
WASHINGTON—Former President Donald Trump has been open in criticizing President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. But the presumptive GOP presidential nominee has had little to say about how he would resolve the conflict.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less