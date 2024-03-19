Trump Stays on Sidelines as Biden Takes Heat Over Israel-Hamas War

“President Trump did more for Israel than any American President in history, and he took historic action in the Middle East that created unprecedented peace," said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who added that “all of the progress made by President Trump in the region has been unraveled by" the Biden administration. She added, “When President Trump is back in the Oval Office, Israel will once again be protected, Iran will go back to being broke, terrorists will be hunted down, and the bloodshed will end."