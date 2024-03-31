Trump stock takes Washington by storm
Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 31 Mar 2024, 04:59 PM IST
SummaryFormer president is close to tapping a multibillion-dollar windfall that could help pay his legal bills and bring much-needed cash to his campaign to return to the White House.
Wall Street has always played a big role in politics, but never like this.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less