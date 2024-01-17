US Presidential elections: Vivek Ramaswamy for Vice President? Donald Trump says ‘will be working with us for long time’
US former President Donald Trump, who registered a big win, held a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire with fellow GOP leader Vivek Ramaswamy and thanked the Indian-American leader for endorsing him.
US Presidential Polls: Indian-American businessman and a former president post hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy pulled out of the race after he marked a distant fourth rank in Iowa. Ramaswamy, however, also endorsed rival and fellow Republican Donald Trump for the US Presidential Polls.
Vivek Ramaswamy, has been one of Donald Trump's staunchest defenders against the four indictments levelled against him. He has dubbed him as the "greatest President" of the 21st century and even vowed to pardon Trump from all charges, on his first day in office.
The only hiccup came earlier this week, when Donald Trump suddenly attacked Ramaswamy calling his campaign "deceitful" and urging his supporters not to "waste" their vote on him. However, Ramaswamy still said he won't criticize the former President and reiterated his earlier stance that Trump indeed is the "greatest President" of the 21st century.
Meanwhile, the GOP race will now shift to New Hampshire, where the primary is set for 23 January.
In the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump won 20 out of the 40 delegates from Iowa with 56,250 votes -- a whopping difference of around 32,840 votes.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came a distant second with eight delegates and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley finished not much behind with seven delegates.
