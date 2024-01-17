US Presidential Polls: Indian-American businessman and a former president post hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy pulled out of the race after he marked a distant fourth rank in Iowa. Ramaswamy, however, also endorsed rival and fellow Republican Donald Trump for the US Presidential Polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hours after Vivek Ramaswamy announced pulling out of the presidential bid, he appeared on stage with Donald Trump. The former US president thanked the India-American leader for endorsing him.

A day after the Iowa caucuses result, former President Donald Trump, who registered a big win, held a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Donald Trump has only solidified his position as Republican presidential candidate in his bid to return to the White House with the big win.

Ramaswamy had endorsed Donald Trump and urged Republican voters to put an "America First patriot" in the White House. Ramaswamy again endorsed Trump at the Atkinson rally stating that there is not a "better choice" than him and urged people to do the "right thing".

Impeached former president Donald Trump also thanked Ramaswamy for his endorsement and said that the Indian American leader will be working with him for a 'long time'.

"It's an honor to have his endorsement. He's gonna be working with us and he'll be working with us for a long time. Thank you," Trump said.

Notably, Trump and Ramaswamy have been praising each other throughout the campaign.

Trump has lauded Ramaswamy's campaign and even signalled that he would be open to having him as his running mate, stating that "He would be very good...".

"He did a great job. I was actually surprised when he called because he was doing well. And it's an honour to have his endorsement," Trump added, as Ramaswamy left the stage. The crowd was seen shouting "VP, VP."

Vivek Ramaswamy, has been one of Donald Trump's staunchest defenders against the four indictments levelled against him. He has dubbed him as the "greatest President" of the 21st century and even vowed to pardon Trump from all charges, on his first day in office.

The only hiccup came earlier this week, when Donald Trump suddenly attacked Ramaswamy calling his campaign "deceitful" and urging his supporters not to "waste" their vote on him. However, Ramaswamy still said he won't criticize the former President and reiterated his earlier stance that Trump indeed is the "greatest President" of the 21st century.

Meanwhile, the GOP race will now shift to New Hampshire, where the primary is set for 23 January.

In the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump won 20 out of the 40 delegates from Iowa with 56,250 votes -- a whopping difference of around 32,840 votes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came a distant second with eight delegates and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley finished not much behind with seven delegates.

