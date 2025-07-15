Trump threatened Brazil with 50% tariffs. How he is using trade as a political cudgel.
Craig Mellow , Barrons 3 min read 15 Jul 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Summary
Experts fear the president’s announcement will boost the re-election chances of his Brazilian counterpart.
He did it for Mark Carney in Canada. He did it for Anthony Albanese in Australia. Did Donald Trump just secure re-election for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil?
