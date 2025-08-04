Trump vows higher tariffs, India responds
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 04 Aug 2025, 11:24 PM IST
Summary
While Donald Trump upped the ante on India buying Russian oil, New Delhi called it a targeted attack.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
US President Donald Trump on Monday warned India of higher tariffs for buying Russian oil, drawing a spirited response from New Delhi. The development comes days after Trump declared 25% tariffs on Indian goods starting 7 August, plus an unspecified penalty for ties to Russia.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story