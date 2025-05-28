Trump to Pardon Stars of Reality Show ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

President Donald Trump is granting pardons to reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of fraud and tax evasion, the latest offer of clemency to prominent figures accused of white-collar crimes.

Trump communications aide Margo Martin posted a video to X showing the president on a call with the Chrisleys’ daughter, Savannah Chrisley, announcing his decision.

“Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump said. “I don’t know them but give them my regards and I wish them a good life.”

“I hear they’re terrific people, this should not have happened,” Trump added.

The Chrisleys, who starred in the television show Chrisley Knows Best, were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. A jury convicted them of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit tax evasion. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of obstruction of justice.

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, spoke at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, criticizing the Department of Justice under Trump’s predecessor, former President Joe Biden. In February she had lunch at the White House in her bid to help secure a pardon for her family.

Prosecutors said the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans and that Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and bank statements when trying to rent a house in California. The couple then used a company they ran to hide income to avoid paying taxes, prosecutors said.

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years. The couple was also ordered to pay restitution.

Trump, a former reality star himself, has pardoned a number of people convicted of white-collar offenses, including granting clemency in March to the three co-founders of the storied crypto exchange BitMEX and to Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola Corp.

Trump has also commuted the sentence of Ozy Media co-founder Carlos Watson, who was convicted over a scheme to con investors out of tens of millions of dollars.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.