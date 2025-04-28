Trump, trade and troops: South Korea’s nightmare

Still, he has no illusions about the stakes. Mr Trump has threatened in the past to withdraw some of America’s troops from South Korea. That would leave it far more vulnerable to threats from North Korea. The presence of American forces is “absolutely critical for us", Mr Han says. To deter its despotic, nuclear-armed neighbour, South Korea also relies upon America’s nuclear umbrella. No one is sure whether Mr Trump intends to preserve this or fold it up and walk away, destabilising the region and creating an incentive for South Korea and even Japan to consider acquiring their own nuclear deterrents. “That’s why we must continue to work with America and put on a brave face, no matter who is in the White House," says Ahn Ho-young, a former South Korean ambassador to America.