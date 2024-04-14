Trump tried everything to avoid a criminal trial. The day has arrived.
Corinne Ramey , Joe Palazzolo , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 14 Apr 2024, 05:21 PM IST
SummaryThe former president will spend weeks in a New York court fighting felony charges—and trying to limit the political damage as he runs for a second term.
Donald Trump will become the first former president to sit for a criminal trial when he appears in a New York court Monday, kicking off a highly unusual stretch in which the Republican will campaign for a new term while defending himself against accusations he directed an illegal scheme to pay off a porn star.
