Trump tried everything to avoid a criminal trial. The day has arrived.

If Trump wins the election this fall and is found guilty of crimes in either of the pending federal cases, he may be able to pardon himself. But state convictions would be beyond his powers to erase. A felony conviction would have collateral consequences, ranging from formal legal prohibitions, such as a federal ban on possessing firearms, to informal ones, like restrictions on borrowing money or serving in any fiduciary capacity, said Margaret Love, a former Justice Department pardon attorney.