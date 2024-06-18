Trump vs. Biden: Can we overcome our disbelief?
SummaryWe’re asked to accept that the incumbent is sharp as a tack and the challenger has the character to lead.
Like a good movie, a successful presidential campaign requires the willing suspension of disbelief on the part of the viewing public. On the screen, we know that improbable plot twists, physically impossible stunt acts, and the ubiquity of dreamily beautiful characters bear little resemblance to the reality of our own human drama. But we waive our incredulity because we feel that somewhere beyond the preposterous embellishments is a core truth that speaks credibly to our hopes and fears.