President Trump threatened to intervene if Iran cracks down violently on ongoing protests, putting more pressure on Tehran as it tries to contain discontent with its spiraling economy.
Trump warns Iran against shooting protesters
SummaryThe president’s threat to intervene came as Tehran’s hard-liners promised a harsher crackdown if demonstrations spiraled out of control.
