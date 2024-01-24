Trump Won New Hampshire, but There Are Warning Signs for November
Aaron Zitner , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Jan 2024, 12:01 PM IST
SummaryThe former president showed weakness with independents, who will help decide the general election, and some Republicans say they won’t back him.
For Donald Trump, New Hampshire served up a set of danger signs along with a resounding victory.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less