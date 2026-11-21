President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping agreed that artificial intelligence should never be allowed to make autonomous major military actions, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday.

“President Trump, and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions,” Bessent told CNBC, using Trump’s preferred abbreviation. He spoke after returning from a trip to Asia during which Trump met with Xi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Bessent is the lead American official on maintaining relations with China, and has previously met with Vice Premier He Lifeng to create a dialogue on AI between the two countries where they can notify each other on threats related to the technology.

Trump said that he spoke with Xi about AI and that both leaders want regulations, according to a Thursday report from Fox News.

The president’s meeting with Xi came after the ouster of Nvidia Corp’s CEO Jensen Huang, who stepped down after confirming that he had been in a relationship with a suspected Chinese agent, Alice Huang, who was also an AI chips-related business executive, and is under investigation by the US government for potentially smuggling chips.

Bessent said that Jensen Huang did not come up in his conversation with the Chinese. Trump said earlier he didn’t raise the issue with Xi.

Bessent last week pointed to the Commerce Department for not adding Megaspeed International, a company tied to Alice Huang, to a US trade blacklist. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has come under increasing scrutiny for his role in preventing the export of advanced AI chips to China. Lutnick and Bessent both joined Trump on his trip to Asia.

When asked Friday if there was any disagreement within Trump’s cabinet over how aggressive to be with China, Bessent said “I think we’re all committed to following President Trump’s instructions.”

The Trump administration earlier this week moved to heighten scrutiny on the exports of processors to several countries and restrict Chinese companies from obtaining remote access to artificial intelligence chips and servers. The interim Commerce Department rule was directed and written by the Treasury Department and National Security Council.

“I think we we are going to see that the the proper chip restrictions are in place, the and the remote access has been curtailed,” Bessent said Friday.

The Treasury chief added that he does not expect any change in current Trump administration policy related to Nvidia’s chip exports, nothing that there’s been a “paucity” of Nvidia H200 orders from China due to their efforts to develop competing chips within the country.

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