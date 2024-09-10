What to watch for in the Trump-Harris debate
Vivian Salama , Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Sep 2024, 06:42 PM IST
SummaryEach candidate will try to convince a national audience that the other is the wrong answer for the nation’s problems.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will have similar goals in Tuesday night’s presidential debate: to knock their opponent off balance and define themselves as the best candidate to bring change to the country.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less