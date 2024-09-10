What to watch for in the Trump-Harris debate

Harris’s advisers have decided to outline a handful of proposals focused on lowering costs for the middle class instead of issuing lengthy white papers that lay out a comprehensive vision for a second term. Her campaign thinks it is more important to connect with voters on the vision rather than to offer nitty-gritty details that can provide more fodder for attacks. That makes it unlikely she will get in the weeds during the debate—even though polls show some voters say they still don’t know enough about her positions to have a firm opinion.