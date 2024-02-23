Trump’s $355 Million Headache: What Comes Next in Civil Fraud Case
Corinne Ramey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Feb 2024, 08:59 PM IST
SummaryThe former president’s team faces choices about finances, legal tactics and business strategy.
The recent $355 million New York fraud ruling against Donald Trump presents a series of financial and practical challenges for the former president and his business. But in several ways, the legal maneuvering is only beginning, starting with a bid by Trump’s legal team to put the decision on hold during the appeals process. Here’s what to know about the case now and where it may go from here.
