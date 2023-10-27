Trump’s bad week: Ex-advisers line up against him

WASHINGTON—Donald Trump has had a tough few days on the legal front, his defense effort buffeted by one blow after another from once-loyal aides.

The former president was fined a second time on Wednesday for violating a gag order in a civil-fraud trial where his scorned ex-confidant Michael Cohen said Trump commanded him to “reverse engineer" estimates of his financial wealth. A day earlier it emerged that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, once one of Trump’s closest advisers, had been talking to federal prosecutors about the effort to overturn the 2020 election. And the same day a third Trump legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, pleaded guilty in Fulton County, Ga., where Trump is the prime defendant in a racketeering case on similar allegations.

Trump and his inner circle are putting on a brave face, saying none of it amounts to a major setback. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The array of court cases hasn’t dented his front-runner status in the GOP presidential race, and he has raked in millions of dollars to his campaign coffers with claims that they amount to a “witch hunt."

“They’re taking deals, but from what I understand, they’re saying nothing bad about me at all," Trump said of his former lawyers in Georgia.

Still, as the leading Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race, Trump now faces the prospect of potentially damaging testimony from his former chief of staff and others close to him in the months after his 2020 loss.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it, it was a bad week for Trump," said former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb, citing the Meadows and Ellis developments as most troubling. “Politically, it’s a little bit helpful to him because it punctuates his specious ‘government unfairness, everybody’s out to get me’ message."

Special counsel Jack Smith secured a court order compelling Meadows, a key witness close to Trump during his final days in office, to testify before a grand jury in the spring, people familiar with the matter said. A federal judge then issued an immunity order, they said, ruling Smith’s team couldn’t force Meadows to testify without protection against his statements being used against him in some future prosecution. The immunity order was earlier reported by ABC News.

The former president fumed in particular over the report that Meadows had told prosecutors he repeatedly countered Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud. “Mark Meadows NEVER told me that allegations of significant fraud (about the RIGGED Election!) were baseless," Trump wrote on social media. “He certainly didn’t say that in his book!"

Ratcheting up his incendiary rhetoric as his legal challenges multiply, Trump said in a related post that those who would make such an immunity deal “are weaklings and cowards" adding, “I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows?"

That post on his Truth Social platform raised alarms among Smith’s prosecutors. They filed a motion late Wednesday calling it an attempt to intimidate and influence a known witness and urging U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to immediately reinstate a gag order against the former president that she has currently put on hold.

While the plea deals in Georgia could prompt more defendants to seek them, Trump’s allies are playing down their significance.

“Prosecutorial victory laps are premature," wrote former Trump lawyer James Trusty in a blog post on Wednesday. “Four pleas into the Georgia case, and every defendant has been allowed to walk on the lead charge." Trusty noted that none of the defendants who took deals—Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Scott Hall—pleaded guilty to violations of the racketeering statute anchoring the case that Trump ran a criminal conspiracy to subvert the election.

It couldn’t be learned what information the co-defendants have given prosecutors or could air at trial, but legal experts said their deals likely won’t benefit the former president’s defense. His lawyers, for example, will no longer have a preview of his own prosecution that trials of Chesebro, Powell and Ellis might have provided, said Robert Mintz, a former federal prosecutor.

“What we’re seeing is prosecutors taking the well-worn path of gaining cooperation from less culpable individuals as they work their way up the chain toward their ultimate target," Mintz said. For Trump, he added, “It’s certainly not a good turn of events."

Smith’s team, meanwhile, said in other Wednesday-night court filings that the Georgia pleas could undermine any argument Trump might make in the federal election-interference case that he was following the guidance of lawyers when he sought to stay in power.

“[T]hree charged co-defendant attorneys pleaded guilty to committing crimes in connection with the 2020 election," they wrote. “At the very least, those guilty pleas highlight the complications that may arise if the defendant should assert an advice-of-counsel defense."

While the courtroom battles have strengthened Trump politically, they pose significant risk as he faces a hobbling of his business empire and possible imprisonment. Trump has cast all the allegations against him as part of a Democratic effort to prevent him from returning to the White House.

One person close to the former president said the plea deal taken Tuesday by Ellis in Georgia is particularly problematic, because she was in close contact with Trump and Rudy Giuliani, another defendant. Ellis pleaded guilty to state charges in exchange for no jail time and said she regretted being involved. That followed guilty pleas by Powell and Chesebro, who agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

“If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these postelection challenges," Ellis said Tuesday in court. “I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse." Ellis has been supportive of one of Trump’s presidential primary rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Steve Sadow, the lead counsel for Trump in Georgia, noted that prosecutor Fani Willis dismissed the racketeering charge in return for a plea to probation. “What that shows is this so-called RICO case is nothing more than a bargaining chip for Willis," he said. “Moreover, this plea was to a completely separate charge, not a part of the original indictment, which doesn’t even mention President Trump."

Write to Sadie Gurman at sadie.gurman@wsj.com and Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com