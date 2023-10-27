Trump’s bad week: Ex-advisers line up against him

The former president was fined a second time on Wednesday for violating a gag order in a civil-fraud trial where his scorned ex-confidant Michael Cohen said Trump commanded him to “reverse engineer" estimates of his financial wealth. A day earlier it emerged that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, once one of Trump’s closest advisers, had been talking to federal prosecutors about the effort to overturn the 2020 election. And the same day a third Trump legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, pleaded guilty in Fulton County, Ga., where Trump is the prime defendant in a racketeering case on similar allegations.

