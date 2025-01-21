Trump’s first day in office: Signing orders, spinning yarns, settling scores

Trump’s team spent months assembling dozens of executive orders—some incremental, some significant—that the incoming president could sign soon after ascending to the presidency, a show of force aimed at flexing his power. The pace of change in less than 24 hours was staggering: Trump says he put in place a federal hiring freeze, ordered government workers back to the office five days a week, moved to end birthright citizenship, took steps to withdraw from a major international climate accord and called for the end of government-backed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Many of his actions will be challenged in court.