Trump’s Hold on Rural America Is Key to His Resilience
John McCormick , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 12 Jan 2024, 03:22 PM IST
SummaryOutsize support in places like Iowa’s Hancock County are helping propel the former president past legal woes and challengers.
GARNER, Iowa—Republican voters in Hancock County largely rejected Donald Trump eight years ago, giving him less than a fifth of the vote in the GOP caucuses. As recently as a year ago, some party faithful here and elsewhere in Iowa seemed eager to move on, saying they were tired of the former president’s chaos and liabilities.
