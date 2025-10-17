Trump’s Middle East peace plan hits an early snag in Gaza
Summer Said , Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Oct 2025, 08:30 pm IST
Summary
The unexpected dispute over Hamas’s return of dead hostages to Israel highlights the fragility of the deal.
TEL AVIV—At the start of the week, President Trump declared the “historic dawn of a new Middle East" after securing a truce between Israel and Hamas that stopped the war in Gaza. Days later, the peace process is already stumbling.
