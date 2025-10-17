Trump’s Middle East peace plan hits an early snag in Gaza

While the holdups aren’t themselves expected to derail Trump’s plan, the dispute over a matter that wasn’t expected to trip things up underscores the fragility of a high-stakes deal forged using the president’s unconventional diplomatic strategy of declaring success on broad goals then leaving it to the parties to work out the details. Even thornier issues lie ahead, including the composition of the Arab-led force that is supposed to secure Gaza, how much of a commitment will be made to a pathway to a Palestinian state, and the disarmament of Hamas, the U.S.-designated terrorist group that controls the enclave.