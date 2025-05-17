Trump’s Middle East tour boosts Arab states at Israel’s expense
Alexander Ward , Alex Leary , Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 May 2025, 02:10 PM IST
SummaryWhite House disagreements with Israel have more to do with Trump’s agenda than a long-term divergence, analysts say.
ABU DHABI—President Trump elevated Persian Gulf monarchies in his four-day swing through the Middle East, eroding at least for now the centrality of America’s decadeslong alliance with Israel.
