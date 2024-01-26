Trump’s momentum has world leaders bracing for round two

Some politicians are dancing around the issue. Poland’s new foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski—who in his previous position as a member of the European Parliament accused Trump of harming trans-Atlantic relations—last week was asked at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about prospects for Trump’s return. “It is a great question which I would have answered you clearly in my previous capacity as a member of the European Parliament," he said, chuckling. “But in my current capacity, I’ll have to tell you that Poland will work with every American president and we will want to have the best possible trans-Atlantic relations."