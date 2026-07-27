Trump’s Power Guru Departs After Pushing Big Grid Changes

Peter Lake, senior director of power at the White House’s National Energy Dominance Council, will leave the administration at the end of July.

Lake will return to Cardinal Rose LLC, his project development and advisory business, according to a White House official speaking on the condition of anonymity. While the NEDC is evaluating several potential candidates, no decision for a successor has yet been reached, the person said.

Lake joined the White House advisory body in March 2025 and helped guide the Trump administration’s efforts to modernize US grids amid a boom in artificial intelligence that’s upending electricity markets. His departure comes at a critical time, with power demand soaring to records in multiple regions amid a rapid data center build-out and increasingly extreme weather that’s taxing energy infrastructure.

Lake has most recently been critical of management at the biggest US power grid, PJM Interconnection LLC, calling the operator “broken” in a conference hosted Thursday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and warning that the White House “will not tolerate continued failure.” He also worked on Trump’s ratepayer protection pledge, designed to put tech companies on the hook to pay for the electricity they need to drive AI systems.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Lake had been “critical” to advancing Trump’s agenda, while NEDC Chairman and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Lake played a key role in reforming US nuclear power.

“He will be greatly missed as a founding member of the NEDC,” said Jarrod Agen, executive director at the NEDC. “His work on all things related to power generation from stabilizing and strengthening our grid to helping with the President’s landmark nuclear EOs to driving towards AI solutions with the Ratepayer Protection Pledge has all helped make America energy dominant again.”

Before his White House role, Lake was a chairman and board member of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and served for five years with the Texas Water Development Board.

Lake couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

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