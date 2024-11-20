Trump’s team sets sights on new FBI leadership
SummaryThe incoming administration is aiming to replace Director Christopher Wray before his term ends.
Donald Trump’s transition team is ramping up plans to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray before the end of his 10-year-term, the start of what the president-elect hopes will be a major shake-up of the agency that has been his perennial punching bag.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more