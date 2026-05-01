President Trump says he is weighing whether to reduce the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany. If he goes ahead, it would reshape the military presence that has allowed America to project power in Europe, the Middle East and beyond.
Trump’s threat to pull troops from Germany risks eroding US power projection
SummaryThe president said the U.S. was reviewing the potential move after the German chancellor made critical comments about the Iran war.
President Trump says he is weighing whether to reduce the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany. If he goes ahead, it would reshape the military presence that has allowed America to project power in Europe, the Middle East and beyond.
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