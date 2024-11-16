Trump’s top team sets stage for White House power grab
Aaron Zitner , Siobhan Hughes , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 16 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
SummaryThe president-elect is looking to bypass federal institutions to install nominees to major federal posts and shrink the government.
WASHINGTON—In naming a set of unconventional nominees to run federal departments, Donald Trump this week also took steps to push for a broader goal: realigning the balance of power among Washington’s major institutions so that more authority flows from the White House.
