Trump’s top team sets stage for White House power grab

On Capitol Hill, concern grew among those defending House and Senate authority that Trump might try a novel maneuver to force the Senate into adjournment, the precondition for the president to make a recess appointment. The Constitution says that if the House and Senate disagree on when to go into recess, the president has the power to force them to adjourn. Under one scenario, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) could speed to the floor a measure to adjourn both the House and the Senate. If the Senate disagreed out of fear of the president making appointments in its absence, Trump could adjourn both chambers anyway and proceed with placing his choices in office.