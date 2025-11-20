Trump’s Ukraine peace plan draws pushback from Europe and Kyiv
European officials said Kyiv must approve any plan and that the war must not end with a Ukrainian capitulation.
European officials pushed back against a U.S. proposal for ending the Ukraine war, saying that Kyiv must approve any plan and that the conflict must not end with a Ukrainian capitulation.
