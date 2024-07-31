Two enemies of Israel are killed, and Mideast tilts on the brink of wider war
SummaryStrikes on Hezbollah in Beirut and Hamas in Tehran have added new risks as diplomats try to head off an escalation.
Iran had planned to use this week’s inauguration of its new president to show off its powerful collection of militias. Representatives of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Yemen’s Houthis and Lebanon’s Hezbollah all gathered in Tehran, where Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh hugged new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid chants of “Death to Israel."